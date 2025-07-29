Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona have fused their new 2025-26 away kit with a dash of sporting immortality with the formal announcement of a partnership between the LaLiga and Liga F champions and Kobe Bryant's signature brand.

The Mamba Mentality was the name given by the late NBA icon Bryant to his own personal philosophy which he outlined in his autobiography of the same name. Five years on from the LA Lakers legend's passing, the five-time NBA championship winner legacy lives on in his inspirational approach and a Nike partnership designed to ensure that Mamba Mentality prevails for the generations of young sport stars to come.

The collaboration with Barcelona, a first for soccer, bring a new batch of apparel which includes several pairs of sneakers, slides, streetwear and of course the Catalan club's latest away kit, which was designed with Kobe's formidable legacy in mind.

With Bryant's tri-pronged Mamba logo replacing the usual Nike swoosh on the chest, the shirt is pale gold and purple in reference to the way the Lakers shooting guard looked on-court during his pomp. There is also a snakeskin jacquard pattern woven into the material as if to sheath the wearer in reptilian armour.

The Barça crest and Mamba logo have also been affixed to the jersey in a textured silicone material that has been stamped with the same snakeskin texture. Meanwhile the ensemble is completed with black-out shorts and socks that also come adorned with the Mamba emblem.

The 2025-26 away kit has been launched with a video promo that shows several members of Barca's men's and women's teams conducting one of their famous "rondo" drills as the likes of Gavi and Alexia Putellas go through their passing paces in the pursuit of precise positional perfection.