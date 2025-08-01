What are the biggest blowouts in MLS history?

In July 2025, Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders FC routed Liga MX side Cruz Azul 7-0 in phase one of the 2025 Leagues Cup. It was among the biggest blowouts in competition history, but MLS alone has seen its fair share of lopsided scorelines over the years. In 2020, the Sounders scored seven on the Philadelphia Union in a 7-1 victory -- the six-goal blowout fell just shy of the record. The record, a seven-goal margin, has been accomplished a number of times, most recently in May 2025.
Here are the biggest blowouts in MLS history.
LA Galaxy def. Dallas Burn 8-1, June 4, 1998
New York Red Bulls def. LA Galaxy 7-0, May 10, 2025
Philadelphia Union def. D.C. United 7-0, July 8, 2022
Atlanta United FC def. New England Revolution 7-0, Sept. 13, 2017
New York Red Bulls def. New York City FC 7-0, May 21, 2016
Chicago Fire FC def. Kansas City Wizards 7-0, July 4, 2001
