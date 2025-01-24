Who has scored the most goals in a single MLS season?

Open Extended Reactions

The MLS Golden Boot is presented annually to the league's leading goal scorer in the regular season. Former New England Revolution forward Taylor Twellman won the inaugural award after scoring 17 goals in 25 matches in 2005.

Before the Golden Boot, the league's top scorer received the MLS Scoring Champion Award. The first MLS scoring champ was Roy Lassiter who netted 27 goals in 30 games for the now defunct Tampa Bay Mutiny during the league's premiere campaign in 1996.

As prolific as both Lassiter and Twellman were, neither are among the league's all-time top three single-season goal scorers. Here's a look at the players with the most goals in a single MLS campaign:

