Open Extended Reactions

FC Dallas transferred midfielder Alan Velasco to Boca Juniors in Argentina on Thursday, and also moved defender Nkosi Tafari to LAFC.

Dallas did not disclose the fee received for the deal, but said it was the club's second-largest transfer in its history.

"I'm happy to be here. This is a very important step forward in my career," Velasco said after the deal was completed. "The transfer took longer than expected. We had a few days of uncertainty, but the main thing is that I'm here now."

Velasco, 22, is an Argentina native and played for FC Dallas from 2022-24. The winger collected 12 goals and 13 assists in 62 appearances (55 starts) for Dallas in that span.

He had two goals and two assists in eight matches (five starts) in 2024, getting a late start on the season after suffering a knee injury in the 2023 MLS Cup playoffs.

His best season in MLS was his first, when he tallied six goals and seven assists in 26 games (23 starts) in 2022.

Dallas received $300,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money and a 2026 international roster slot in exchange for Tafari.

Tafari, 27, registered seven goals and six assists in 107 matches (84 starts) with Dallas from 2021-24.

"Nkosi is a player of great promise, and we are excited to welcome him to LAFC to see him fulfill his potential," LAFC general manager John Thorrington said. "[His] technical ability and physicality will further solidify our strong backline."

Dallas selected the New York City native in the first round (14th overall) of the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.