When did MLS teams begin playing? Key years to know

Each FIFA World Cup allows the host nation to showcase itself on a global stage. In 1994, it was the United States' turn. The U.S. hosted the 1994 FIFA World Cup in grand fashion, attracting a record number of tourists and television viewers and bringing in more than $1 billion in total profit.

Riding the wave of momentum, the U.S. established Major League Soccer and held its inaugural season in 1996. The professional men's soccer league originally included a modest 10 teams. Entering the 2025 season, MLS boasts 30 franchises - 27 in the U.S. and three in Canada - and players from 79 different countries across six continents.

However, some teams in the league predate their MLS existence in other iterations. The Seattle Sounders, Vancouver Whitecaps, Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes, for instance, played in the original North American Soccer League in the 1970s. Other teams, like FC Cincinnati, Nashville SC, CF Montréal, Minnesota United FC and Orlando City SC had teams in lower-division leagues before their respective cities were awarded an MLS franchise.

From the original 10 charter clubs to the 2025 debut of San Diego FC, here's a look at when all franchises began playing in MLS.

Active

Atlanta United FC

Began MLS play: 2017

Austin FC

Began MLS play: 2021

CF Montréal

Began MLS play: 2012 (as Montreal Impact)

Charlotte FC

Began MLS play: 2022

Chicago Fire FC

Began MLS play: 1998

Colorado Rapids

Began MLS play: 1996

Columbus Crew

Began MLS play: 1996

D.C. United

Began MLS play: 1996

FC Cincinnati

Began MLS play: 2019

FC Dallas

Began MLS play: 1996 (as Dallas Burn)

Houston Dynamo FC

Began MLS play: 2006

Inter Miami CF

Began MLS play: 2020

LA Galaxy

Began MLS play: 1996

LAFC

Began MLS play: 2018

Minnesota United FC

Began MLS play: 2017

Nashville SC

Began MLS play: 2020

New England Revolution

Began MLS play: 1996

New York City FC

Began MLS play: 2015

New York Red Bulls

Began MLS play: 1996 (as New York/New Jersey MetroStars)

Orlando City SC

Began MLS play: 2015

Philadelphia Union

Began MLS play: 2010

Portland Timbers

Began MLS play: 2011

Real Salt Lake

Began MLS play: 2005

San Diego FC

Began MLS play: 2025

San Jose Earthquakes

Began MLS play: 1996 (as San Jose Clash)

Note: The Earthquakes were put on hiatus for the 2006-07 seasons and returned in 2008.

Seattle Sounders FC

Began MLS play: 2009

Sporting Kansas City

Began MLS play: 1996 (as Kansas City Wiz)

St. Louis City SC

Began MLS play: 2023

Toronto FC

Began MLS play: 2007

Vancouver Whitecaps

Began MLS play: 2011

Defunct

Chivas USA

Began MLS play: 2005

Final season: 2014

Miami Fusion

Began MLS play: 1998

Final season: 2001

Tampa Bay Mutiny

Began MLS play: 1996

Final season: 2001

