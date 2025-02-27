        <
          When did MLS teams begin playing? Key years to know

          San Diego FC is the latest MLS franchise. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
          • Keith Jenkins
          Feb 27, 2025, 09:36 PM

          Each FIFA World Cup allows the host nation to showcase itself on a global stage. In 1994, it was the United States' turn. The U.S. hosted the 1994 FIFA World Cup in grand fashion, attracting a record number of tourists and television viewers and bringing in more than $1 billion in total profit.

          Riding the wave of momentum, the U.S. established Major League Soccer and held its inaugural season in 1996. The professional men's soccer league originally included a modest 10 teams. Entering the 2025 season, MLS boasts 30 franchises - 27 in the U.S. and three in Canada - and players from 79 different countries across six continents.

          However, some teams in the league predate their MLS existence in other iterations. The Seattle Sounders, Vancouver Whitecaps, Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes, for instance, played in the original North American Soccer League in the 1970s. Other teams, like FC Cincinnati, Nashville SC, CF Montréal, Minnesota United FC and Orlando City SC had teams in lower-division leagues before their respective cities were awarded an MLS franchise.

          From the original 10 charter clubs to the 2025 debut of San Diego FC, here's a look at when all franchises began playing in MLS.

          Active

          Atlanta United FC

          • Began MLS play: 2017

          Austin FC

          • Began MLS play: 2021

          CF Montréal

          • Began MLS play: 2012 (as Montreal Impact)

          Charlotte FC

          • Began MLS play: 2022

          Chicago Fire FC

          • Began MLS play: 1998

          Colorado Rapids

          • Began MLS play: 1996

          Columbus Crew

          • Began MLS play: 1996

          D.C. United

          • Began MLS play: 1996

          FC Cincinnati

          • Began MLS play: 2019

          FC Dallas

          • Began MLS play: 1996 (as Dallas Burn)

          Houston Dynamo FC

          • Began MLS play: 2006

          Inter Miami CF

          • Began MLS play: 2020

          LA Galaxy

          • Began MLS play: 1996

          LAFC

          • Began MLS play: 2018

          Minnesota United FC

          • Began MLS play: 2017

          Nashville SC

          • Began MLS play: 2020

          New England Revolution

          • Began MLS play: 1996

          New York City FC

          • Began MLS play: 2015

          New York Red Bulls

          • Began MLS play: 1996 (as New York/New Jersey MetroStars)

          Orlando City SC

          • Began MLS play: 2015

          Philadelphia Union

          • Began MLS play: 2010

          Portland Timbers

          • Began MLS play: 2011

          Real Salt Lake

          • Began MLS play: 2005

          San Diego FC

          • Began MLS play: 2025

          San Jose Earthquakes

          • Began MLS play: 1996 (as San Jose Clash)

          Note: The Earthquakes were put on hiatus for the 2006-07 seasons and returned in 2008.

          Seattle Sounders FC

          • Began MLS play: 2009

          Sporting Kansas City

          • Began MLS play: 1996 (as Kansas City Wiz)

          St. Louis City SC

          • Began MLS play: 2023

          Toronto FC

          • Began MLS play: 2007

          Vancouver Whitecaps

          • Began MLS play: 2011

          Defunct

          Chivas USA

          • Began MLS play: 2005

          • Final season: 2014

          Miami Fusion

          • Began MLS play: 1998

          • Final season: 2001

          Tampa Bay Mutiny

          • Began MLS play: 1996

          • Final season: 2001

