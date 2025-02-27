When did MLS teams begin playing? Key years to know

Each FIFA World Cup allows the host nation to showcase itself on a global stage. In 1994, it was the United States' turn. The U.S. hosted the 1994 FIFA World Cup in grand fashion, attracting a record number of tourists and television viewers and bringing in more than $1 billion in total profit.
Riding the wave of momentum, the U.S. established Major League Soccer and held its inaugural season in 1996. The professional men's soccer league originally included a modest 10 teams. Entering the 2025 season, MLS boasts 30 franchises - 27 in the U.S. and three in Canada - and players from 79 different countries across six continents.
However, some teams in the league predate their MLS existence in other iterations. The Seattle Sounders, Vancouver Whitecaps, Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes, for instance, played in the original North American Soccer League in the 1970s. Other teams, like FC Cincinnati, Nashville SC, CF Montréal, Minnesota United FC and Orlando City SC had teams in lower-division leagues before their respective cities were awarded an MLS franchise.
From the original 10 charter clubs to the 2025 debut of San Diego FC, here's a look at when all franchises began playing in MLS.
Active
Began MLS play: 2017
Began MLS play: 2021
Began MLS play: 2012 (as Montreal Impact)
Began MLS play: 2022
Began MLS play: 1998
Began MLS play: 1996
Began MLS play: 1996
Began MLS play: 1996
Began MLS play: 2019
Began MLS play: 1996 (as Dallas Burn)
Began MLS play: 2006
Began MLS play: 2020
Began MLS play: 1996
Began MLS play: 2018
Began MLS play: 2017
Began MLS play: 2020
Began MLS play: 1996
Began MLS play: 2015
Began MLS play: 1996 (as New York/New Jersey MetroStars)
Began MLS play: 2015
Began MLS play: 2010
Began MLS play: 2011
Began MLS play: 2005
Began MLS play: 2025
Began MLS play: 1996 (as San Jose Clash)
Note: The Earthquakes were put on hiatus for the 2006-07 seasons and returned in 2008.
Began MLS play: 2009
Began MLS play: 1996 (as Kansas City Wiz)
Began MLS play: 2023
Began MLS play: 2007
Began MLS play: 2011
Defunct
Chivas USA
Began MLS play: 2005
Final season: 2014
Miami Fusion
Began MLS play: 1998
Final season: 2001
Tampa Bay Mutiny
Began MLS play: 1996
Final season: 2001
