Nottingham Forest have brought in Angus Gunn to add goalkeeping depth after the departure of Matt Turner. Trevor Wilkinson/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of goalkeeper Angus Gunn on a free transfer, the club announced on Wednesday.

The Scotland international arrives on a one-year deal and joins after Forest let backup goalkeeper Matt Turner leave the club to join Lyon, only for them to immediately loan him out to MLS side New England Revolution.

"I am really happy to be here," Gunn said in a statement.

"This is a historic club on an exciting journey and I'm looking forward to being a part of it and getting to work. I'm joining a good group of keepers, and I believe my experience will add something to the team. I can't wait to get going."

Gunn made 35 appearances for Norwich City in the Championship last season, keeping eight clean sheets before his contract at Carrow Road expired earlier this summer.

The 29-year-old has Premier League experience with Norwich as well as Southampton and started his career at Manchester City.