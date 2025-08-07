Open Extended Reactions

Brighton have set an asking price of €120 million ($139.4m) for clubs wanting to pursue a deal for Carlos Baleba, sources have told ESPN.

The midfielder has attracted interest from Manchester United and Manchester City. Pep Guardiola has been a longtime admirer of the Cameroon midfielder, while Ruben Amorim is also a fan of the 21-year-old.

United have not made contact with Brighton, sources have told ESPN, and any deal would be made more difficult if they complete a move for Benjamin Sesko.

ESPN reported on Thursday that United had agreed a deal worth in the region of €85m including add-ons for the RB Leipzig forward.

However, signing a midfelder is possible if they can move on players deemed surplus to requirements by Amorim such as Alejandro Garnacho.

Sources have told ESPN that Baleba is happy to stay at the Amex this summer, with a move considered more likely in a year's time.

Carlos Baleba could become the latest player to leave Brighton in a lucrative transfer. Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Baleba has emerged as a key player under head coach Fabian Hürzeler after adjusting to life in the Premier League.

He made 34 appearances for Brighton in the Premier League last season, scoring three goals and contributing one assist.

Sources have told ESPN that Lille would be due 20% of any future transfer fee that rises above the €30m it took Brighton to sign the player from the French club in 2023.

Should Baleba leave the club in a lucrative transfer, he would become the latest in a long line of Brighton players who have been subject to big-money moves to other Premier League clubs.

Moisés Caicedo, Marc Cucurella and João Pedro all play their football at Stamford Bridge, with the former moving in a £115m deal.

Ben White, Yves Bissouma and Alexis Mac Allister were signed by Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, respectively.

Information from ESPN's Rob Dawson contributed to this report