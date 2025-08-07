Open Extended Reactions

Former Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor is set to be appointed as Liverpool's new manager, a source has told ESPN.

Taylor parted ways with City midway through last season amid a poor string of performances -- they were 12 points shy of Chelsea at the time of his sacking -- and an injury crisis that left the side trophyless. City finished the season outside the top three.

Taylor had a positive start to life at City, winning the FA Cup in 2020 and the League Cup in 2022, however relationships strained after he signed a three-year deal in 2024.

Former manager Nick Cushing was appointed interim to finish the campaign, but the former NYCFC boss has taken the helm of NWSL expansion side Denver Summit.

Liverpool sacked former manager Matt Beard, who was appointed as Burnley's head coach over the summer, in February last season, with the side then sitting in seventh.

The club believed it was the best course of action while Beard expressed frustrations at the lack of support and budget.

A source told ESPN that Taylor had been on Liverpool's radar for sometime and talks progressed positively.

Taylor will inherit a side that needs some rebuilding after Yana Daniels and Jas Matthews followed Beard to Burnley and captain Taylor Hinds left on a free contract for Champions League winners Arsenal.

Liverpool also opted to accept a world record £1m bid from the Gunners for Olivia Smith, who ended last season as the club's top scorer.

Though the club have lost a key figure in their attack, the profit from the move will give Taylor the foundation and finances to build his squad moving forward.