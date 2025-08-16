Shaka Hislop and Mark Donaldson discuss whether they think Newcastle can cope without Alexander Isak upfront, or whether they need to start looking for a replacement. (1:59)

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has said he hopes the speculation around Alexander Isak's future at the club is "resolved quickly" after he was left out of the side's Premier League opener against Aston Villa.

The 25-year-old Sweden international is at odds with the club as he tries to push for a move to defending champion Liverpool. Howe left the striker out of the Newcastle squad for Saturday's game at Villa Park, which finished in a 0-0 draw.

"I hope it's resolved quickly, because it's news around us all the time," Howe told TNT Sports after the game. "Players have managed to shut that out and perform. We have to continue to do that."

Isak scored 27 goals in all competitions on Tyneside last season and earned icon status among fans by scoring in the Carabao cup final against Liverpool, helping Newcastle end a 70-year trophy drought.

Meanwhile, new signing Anthony Elanga -- who joined Newcastle from Nottingham Forest for £55 million ($74m) last month -- played on the right against Villa.

"We would like a resolution," Howe said. "When I say we, I'm talking about myself and I'm sure the ownership, everyone really, the players that we have, because I think we need that clarity this season.

"Any Premier League season can be hard enough. You don't need any kind of distraction to swerve your thoughts, to unbalance what we're doing."

Howe had previously said that Isak's future isn't his decision and reiterated that view after their first Premier League game of the season.

"But I'm certainly not in control of that. And I think there's only one person really that could control that. Nothing's changed, the door is well and truly open. But he has to decide what he wants to do," he said.

"I mean, that's the quickest way. But of course, Alex is in control of what he does. I'm not in control of him."

When asked if Isak's participation in the game would've had an impact of the result -- with Newcastle failing to score against Villa's 10-man side -- Howe remained coy.

"I don't think it's the narrative we want to go down," Howe said. "Because it's easy to say, but you've got no way of knowing if that's the case.

"Of course, you're going to miss someone that scored the goals that Alex has, and not just the goals, but the calibre of player that he is. So we're not silly enough to think any different, but we just have to look and talk about the players that are here and what they've given today."

Newcastle's next game is at home to Liverpool on Aug. 25.

"It's always spicy against Liverpool, there's a history to the fixture, we look forward to it. We know how good they are," he said.

Information from the Associated Press and PA contributed to this report.