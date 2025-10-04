Open Extended Reactions

The UEFA Women's Champions League (UWCL) returns on Tuesday with a new format, mirroring the men's competition, and all 18 clubs playing six league-phase games each in one single table before the knockout rounds.

Europe's top club tournament features three clubs from England (including debutants Manchester United), Spain and France, while, as ever, it will provide a platform for the stars of both the present and future to shine.

With that in mind, here are the players to watch from every team in this year's UWCL.

Arsenal: Mariona Caldentey, 29, CM

Caldentey was voted the player of the season in the Women's Super League (WSL) in her first season in England, while leading Arsenal to their second European title. The 29-year-old midfielder played in multiple roles, impacting the game on and off the ball, and led the charts for most progressive passes (199), most passes into the penalty box (65) and most tackles in the final third (24) in the WSL last season. She also showcased her ability to create chances, break lines and help in Renée Slegers' high press last season.

Atlético Madrid: Fiamma Benitez, 21, AM

Atlético Madrid are back in the UWCL after a four-year gap, having beaten Swedish side BK Hacken in a tight third qualifying round contest 3-2 over two legs. The club look refreshed, with plenty of talented young players in their ranks, and the 21-year-old Fiamma leads the way. She is good at creating chances with measured passes, and picked up nine assists last season in the league (the most by any player excluding champions Barcelona). The former Valencia midfielder is also good at arriving late into the box, can strike the ball from long range and is good in the air, which has helped her to four goals in five games in Liga F this season.

Barcelona: Patri Guijarro, 27, DM

Patri is often overlooked when compared alongside teammates Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas, but finished sixth in the Ballon d'Or rankings this year and was the UWCL final MVP in 2023. The 27-year-old is a metronome in midfield, with excellent range and accuracy in her passing, and shoulders a lot of progression responsibility -- indeed, she recorded the most passes into the final third last season in the UWCL (90). Despite not being a primary chance creator, Patri had the joint-most assists (5) in the UWCL last season and has been one of the most consistent players in women's football. Bonmatí and Putellas get the headlines, but Patri is indispensable in Barcelona's style of play.

Bayern Munich: Lena Oberdorf, 23, CM

After tearing her ACL shortly after signing from Wolfsburg, Oberdorf finally made her Bayern Munich debut in August and hasn't missed a beat since scoring a brace in her first start. The Germany international is the complete midfielder and has been given freedom to take up a slightly more advanced position under new manager José Barcala. She has a great shot from range, is a threat from set pieces, and is good in the air too. But her main attributes are her ball distribution and ground coverage, which is almost unparalleled, and she is one of the very best at providing a screening presence in front of her defense.

Benfica: Caroline Møller, 26, AM/ST

Møller joined Benfica this summer after four years at Real Madrid and brings UWCL experience as the Denmark forward was the first player to score a hat trick for Madrid in the competition, doing so against Breidablik in her first season at the club in 2021. The 26-year-old is an excellent outlet and can play the role of a support striker very well. She uses her physicality and 5-foot-10 height to hold off challenges and is brilliant at linking up play with short crisp exchanges in the attacking third. Her partnership with Cristina Martín-Prieto up front could prove to be a dangerous avenue for the Portuguese side this season.

Chelsea: Keira Walsh, 28, DM

The reigning English champions are still trying to land their first European trophy and have made some big-money additions to their squad over the past year, including USWNT pair Alyssa Thompson and Naomi Girma, but it's midfielder Walsh who could be key. The 28-year-old has finally settled and is making an impact for Sonia Bompastor's side. She is a savant on the ball, circulating and progressing play as needed, and is great at controlling the tempo of the game and stitching play from defense to attack. Walsh ranks joint third for most passes into the final third in the WSL this season (22) and provides Chelsea with security on and off the ball.

Juventus: Cristiana Girelli, 35, ST

Girelli showcased everything about her experience and quality in Italy's semifinal run at Euro 2025 this year. The 35-year-old striker is excellent in the air, making her a viable outlet for long balls, and is a great target for crosses or set pieces. She has excellent instincts inside the box too, and her fine movement consistently earns her chances to score. Girelli finished as the top goal scorer in Serie A last season (19), helping Juventus to win another domestic title.

Manchester United: Elisabeth Terland, 24, ST

Elisabeth Terland has hit form and helped Man United get through. Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Having only ever made the qualification phase before, Man United are set to make their full debut at the UWCL after Terland's hat trick helped them stage a comeback against Hammarby in the second leg of the third qualifying round. Terland, a free transfer from Brighton in summer 2024, has established a great relationship with midfielder Ella Toone and is now showcasing her excellent goal-scoring abilities. Indeed, her numbers are impressive, as she has 10-plus goals in three of her last four domestic seasons, with her 15 goal contributions last season her best domestic return. While not the highest volume shot taker, Terland's movement and positioning in the box allows her to consistently find space and she has all sorts of finishes in her repertoire, from tap-ins to finishes from acute angles.

OH Leuven: Aurélie Reynders, 18, RW

Leuven are making their debut in the UWCL this season, having beaten Swedish giants Rosengard and Ukraine's Vorskla Poltava in qualifying en route to the league phase. The Belgian side's squad is filled with bright young players as they have just three players over the age of 25, with 18-year-old Reynders among the best. The right winger often finds space between the defensive lines in OH Leuven's 4-2-3-1 and likes to link play and create chances with her passes. Although not a prolific ball carrier, she has a burst of pace that allows her more time to get away shots or crosses.

OL Lyonnes: Lily Yohannes, 18, CM

The 18-year-old USWNT star joined OL Lyonnes from Ajax this summer in a much-anticipated move and has instantly made herself valuable. Yohannes has been tasked with playing as the deepest midfielder in manager Jonathan Giraldez's 4-1-4-1 formation, with ball circulation as her primary objective. The youngster excels in breaking lines with her passes and vision in the attacking third, while she has majestic close control, allowing her to retain possession under pressure and win fouls. Her ability to spot and execute passes is phenomenal. And, further forward, she can be a goal threat from any distance.

Paris FC: Clara Mateo, 27, FW

After helping Paris FC win a first major trophy (the Coupe de France) for almost 20 years, Mateo is aiming to lead them to a deep run in Europe. Indeed, despite the presence of perennial champions OL Lyonnes, the 27-year-old finished as the top goal scorer (18) and assist provider (8) in the French Première Ligue last season. Mateo is a complete forward capable of playing across the front line; she has great movement, vision and technical ability on the ball and ranked first for carries into the penalty area last season (37). She also ranked second for most shots taken (65) and third for chances created (40), so will be a talismanic figure for Sandrine Soubeyrand's side in the absence of the retired Gaëtane Thiney.

Paris Saint-Germain: Sakina Karchaoui, 29, AM/LW

Paris Saint-Germain will be eager to make a mark in the UWCL this season after losing another host of star players to OL Lyonnes in the summer. Karchaoui has been made captain and has undergone a positional transformation up front, constantly moving around and offering options for her teammates. She loves to take on opponents, often earning fouls, and her 58 dribbles and 39 fouls won was the second most by any player in the French league last season. An adept chance creator from set pieces and open play, she was also in top five for crosses attempted (99).

Real Madrid: Linda Caicedo, 19, LW/RW/AM

Caicedo finished second in the first-ever Women's Kopa Trophy (for best U21 player) behind Barcelona's Vicky López at the Ballon d'Or ceremony. The Colombia international has been a talismanic figure for club and country, leading their attack, scoring goals and destroying opposition defenses. She is a flamboyant ball carrier, breaking lines and creating chances, and no player had more progressive carries (45) and more carries into the penalty box (36) in last season's UWCL. Caicedo also has an affinity for the big stage and often makes an impact in big games.

Roma: Manuela Giugliano, 28, CM

Giugliano is the captain of Roma and is their heartbeat in the No. 10 position. Constantly getting on the ball and stitching together attacks, she has brilliant range in her distribution and played the most progressive passes (199) and passes into the final third (182) in the league last season. She also had the most attempted passes of any midfielder (1,297), however, Giugliano has an affinity to play risky ball to try and accelerate the tempo, often resulting in turnovers and lower accuracy numbers. Floating around to find space in the final third, her ball striking and finesse make her a goal threat from any distance.

St. Polten: Sarah Mattner-Trembleau, 22, LW/RW

Austrian side St. Polten are making their fourth consecutive appearance in the main draw at the UWCL, as they beat Denmark's Fortuna Hjorring 5-2 on aggregate in the third qualifying round. Mattner-Trembleau, a right-footed winger, has been key, and scored in five of her last six club games before the second leg against Fortuna. She is a tireless worker and loves to take on opponents with her pace and skill. The Germany U23 international is versatile too, and can play on either flank or as a full back.

Twente: Jill Roord, 28, AM/SS

Jill Roord spent time with some of Europe's top clubs but is back in the Netherlands. Marcel Bonte/Soccrates/Getty Images

Roord is back at her hometown club Twente after spending four years each in England (Arsenal and Man City) and Germany (Wolfsburg and Bayern). A constant threat in the box, she is known for her ability to contribute goals and assists from midfield, and loves to play off a central striker who can complement her movements. Her late runs into the box helped her to score 5+ goals in each of the last five league seasons, while she has already picked up four assists in three Eredivisie games this season.

Vålerenga: Olaug Tvedten, 25, AM/LW

Valerenga are back in the UWCL after making their debut in the group stage in 2023-24, and Tvedten has been in some sensational form this season. A talismanic figure in attack, she leads the charts for most goals scored in the 2025 Norwegian Toppserien (17) and her 22 goal contributions are also the most by any player in the competition. The left winger often takes up narrow positions and loves to link her teammates with one-touch passes, allowing the side to move forward. Her low center of gravity means she can hold on to the ball under tough challenges and win fouls, while her movement and clever runs make her a menace in the box. She is not the quickest, but has an excellent change of pace which allows her to create space to work her magic.

VfL Wolfsburg: Svenja Huth, 34, RW/AM

Wolfsburg are trying to reclaim their glory days at both domestic and European level and the veteran will be a key figure in fulfilling that ambition. With Stephan Lerch back in the dugout, Huth is back in a familiar role and is often seen marauding down the right flank and putting in a high volume of quality crosses -- indeed, she had the third-most assists (7) and fifth-most crosses attempted (132) in the Frauen Bundesliga last season. Excellent from set pieces as well, it's her deliveries that amplify the threat of striker Alexandra Popp and is one of their go-to attacking moves.