Erik ten Hag is one of the names being considered as the next Wolverhampton Wanderers manager, sources have told ESPN.

Wolves are looking for a new boss after parting company with Vitor Pereira on Sunday following the 3-0 defeat to Fulham.

Former manager Gary O'Neill has held talks over a return to the club, but no deal has been agreed.

Ten Hag, who left Bayer Leverkusen after just two league matches earlier this season, is another name in the frame.

Sources have told ESPN that the Dutchman is interested in talking to Wolves despite having reservations about taking a job mid-season.

But Wolves favour appointing a younger coach, sources have told ESPN, and it remains to be seen whether Ten Hag, at 55-years-old, fits into that.

Michael Carrick, 44, and Rob Edwards, 42, have also been linked with the vacancy.

Ten Hag is keen to return to the Premier League following his spell in charge of Manchester United and, according to sources, understands that opportunities do not come up very often.

One sticking point could be Wolves' reluctance to spend heavily in the January transfer window.

The squad was shorn of players like Matheus Cunha and Rayan Aït-Nouri in the summer and find themselves bottom of the Premier League table with just two points from their first 10 games.