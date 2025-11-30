Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami CF triumphed 5-1 against New York City FC on Saturday night at Chase Stadium to clinch a ticket to the MLS Cup for the first time in club history.

Tadeo Allende propelled the attack for the Herons in the Eastern Conference final, recording a hat trick, and securing an early lead with two goals in the first 23 minutes.

New York initially fought back with a goal from Justin Haak just before halftime, but Inter Miami's backline and goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo stopped the visiting team's reaction.

In the second half, Mateo Silvetti, who joined Inter Miami in August 2025, scored the third of the night after connecting with Lionel Messi in the final third to find the back of the net. Telasco Segovia then scored the fourth for Miami, striking 10 minutes after coming off the bench.

Inter Miami will now host the 2025 MLS Cup against the winner of the Western Conference final between San Diego FC and Vancouver Whitecaps due to placement in the overall regular-season standings. Miami concluded the season in third place in the East with 65 points, while San Diego and Vancouver both recorded 63 points.

The Herons first beat Nashville SC in the best-of-three Round One series, before triumphing against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium in the Eastern Conference semifinal. The team had previously failed to advance past the first round of playoffs when qualifying in 2024, 2022 and 2020.

Stars flock to see Miami and Messi on Saturday night. Tennis great Carlos Alcaraz was there, as were some members of the U.S. women's national team.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.