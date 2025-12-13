Open Extended Reactions

We are back with some more soccer across Europe this weekend, and are kicking things off with some great matches!

Firstly, we go to the Premier League with two matches happening at the same time, with Liverpool taking on Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea hosting Everton.

Then Fulham face a trip to Burnley, while leaders Arsenal will look to extend their lead at the top by beating Wolves.

In Europe, Barcelona host Osasuna and Bayer Leverkusen are up against FC Cologne.

Enjoy all the updates from Saturday's games.