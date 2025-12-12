Wayne Rooney: I got death threats when leaving Everton for Man United

Former England striker Wayne Rooney has said he received death threats when he left boyhood club Everton for Manchester United back in 2004.

After breaking into Everton's first team at the age of 16, Rooney was still only 18 when made the move to Old Trafford in a £27million ($36m) deal, having rejected a new contract offer which would have been a club record for the Merseyside club.

The exit of a player who had worn a t-shirt bearing the slogan 'Once a blue, always a blue' angered the Everton fanbase.

"I got death threats," the 40-year-old said on BBC Sport's The Wayne Rooney Show. "My parents' house was getting spray painted and smashed up.

"My girlfriend at the time, wife now, her house was getting spray painted. I think that's where you have to be mentally strong. The people around you have to help.

Wayne Rooney joined Manchester United from Everton in 2004. Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

"Leaving was difficult because I went to Manchester United, and Liverpool and Manchester have a big rivalry so that made it a lot more difficult.

- How many goals until Haaland beats Ronaldo PL goal tally?

- Littler hits back at Man United fan criticism over Wolves ticket

- How many players from your team are going to AFCON 2025?

"But I was always of a mindset of 'I don't care.' I knew what I wanted and I knew how to get there. I had to stay tough in my mind."

Rooney spent 13 seasons with United, winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League amongst a host of honours, before returning to Everton in the summer of 2017.

After one season back at Goodison Park, Rooney left for Major League Soccer side DC United and ended his playing career with Derby.