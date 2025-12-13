Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany praises 'absolute leader' Harry Kane

Open Extended Reactions

Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany has praised "absolute leader" Harry Kane ahead of their Bundesliga match with Mainz on Sunday.

The 32-year-old stepped off the bench and netted a quickfire hat-trick in last week's 5-0 win over Stuttgart which took his league tally to 17 goals this campaign.

Kane is in his third season with the German club and has been linked with a move away, with a reported €65m release clause in his contract.

However, Kane has not entertained any interest yet and his boss states he feels at "ease" at Bayern.

Kompany told a press conference: "Harry's consistency is very impressive.

"You can tell he feels at ease in Munich, with his family and in this team. We have an absolute leader in Harry.

"Harry and Nicolas (Jackson) have a very good relationship in training. They always work on their finishes together. Nicolas keeps making progress because he trains with Harry."

Munich are still yet to lose a league game this season having won 12 and drawn only one of their 13 games, and will be expected to claim another three points against rock-bottom side Mainz.

But Bayern will be stepping into the unknown slightly with Swiss coach Urs Fischer set to take to the dugout for the first time as new Mainz head coach.

Kompany added: "There are always a few question marks when there's a new coach. You always expect a reaction from the team. I must say we're always prepared, even if systems change during the game.

"There's a normal tactic and the Bayern plan. It has happened before that we were well prepared, but our opponents did something different because they were up against us.

"Every coach who has to prepare for a match against a new coach for the first time has the same problem.

"We analyse everything, including how Union played against Bayern, they caused us problems.

"If something else happens tomorrow, a back four for example, we know what we have to do in such a situation. We always have to be flexible."

Bayern have won all eight of their last home games against Mainz in the league.

It is the last time Munich will play in front of their own fans in 2025 and Kompany says his players are fully focused on the task at hand.

He said: "Everyone's fit, everyone's fresh. The players are fully focused. As always, the main thing is the competition.

"It's possible that some players come into the team so they can show how they can help the team. It'll be full throttle again from January onwards.

"We'll have a lot of time between matches in February if we don't have to contest the Champions League play-offs. And then it'll be full throttle again in March, April and May."