UWCL live updates: All 18 teams in action on final matchday

The UEFA Women's Champions League league phase table is virtually finalized. But there is still one more matchday to go, with all nine games kicking off at 3 p.m. ET (8 p.m. GMT).

Barcelona travel to Paris FC and OL Lyonnes host Atlético Madrid with their places in the knockouts already secured. But there's still a bit at stake, as VfL Wolfsburg host Chelsea with both teams looking to get into one of the final two automatic qualification spots. Meanwhile, Juventus welcome Manchester United, Bayern Munich face Valerenga, and Real Madrid travel to FC Twente, all hoping to do the same.

Belgian minnows OH Leuven take on Arsenal and are looking to seal the final place in the playoffs by finishing 12th, but if they lose then they have to hope Valerenga don't win or draw.

Sadly for the other teams, there is nothing at stake in the Roma vs. St. Pölten and Benfica vs. Paris Saint-Germain ties, as they have all been eliminated already.

Join us for all the action