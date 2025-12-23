Open Extended Reactions

The Colorado Rapids hired Tottenham Hotspur assistant Matt Wells as coach to replace Chris Armas.

The MLS club made the move Tuesday, nearly two months after parting ways with Armas following his two seasons in charge.

"Matt brings extensive Champions League, Europa League and Premier League experience, a proven commitment to player development, and a clear, exciting tactical identity we believe will position our players to excel for trophies," Rapids president Pádraig Smith said. "His track record of success and his ambitions aligns with our long-term vision for the club, and we look forward to elevating the club to Championship contention under his leadership."

The 37-year-old Wells was on Tottenham's staff for two-plus seasons. He previously coached in Tottenham's academy system.

"I'm a very ambitious individual who has been surrounded by elite players and managers for the past seven years, and I'm excited to bring my experience and winning mentality to this organization," Wells said.

"From the very outset of our discussions, it was clear the club shared my ambitions to create something special and compete for the highest honors. Of course, it's a difficult decision to leave a team playing Champions League football, but everything about the people and project at Colorado made the choice clear for me."

The Rapids finished 11-15-8 this year, falling short of earning a spot in the MLS Cup playoffs.

Tottenham coach Thomas Frank said he was happy about Wells' new role.

"It's a great opportunity for him. I think he's a very talented coach and I think he's got a good potential to be a good head coach." Frank said.

"It's different when you stand out there on your own. But I think he has all the abilities to do well.

Matt Wells was on Tottenham's staff for two-plus seasons. Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

"When someone leaves, others needs to step up and take more responsibilities. That will be down to Cameron [Campbell], Justin [Cochrane] and Andreas [Georgson] to take a step more forward.

"Of course Justin already has taken big responsibility, Andreas as well. When someone is leaving there will just be a little bit more to fill in for them. But I'm confident they are capable to do that. Back in the day, it was only one assistant you had so I'm pretty sure we'll survive."

ESPN's James Olley contributed to this report.