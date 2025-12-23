Open Extended Reactions

SWANSEA, Wales -- Martha Stewart has joined pal Snoop Dogg as a minority owner of Welsh soccer team Swansea City.

The former Premier League club, which plays in the English second division, didn't disclose financial details in Tuesday's announcement about the American businesswoman and media personality.

The American lifestyle entrepreneur, 84, was in attendance last Friday for Swansea's 2-1 home victory over Wrexham - the other Welsh side currently making global headlines through celebrity ownership.

"Martha is a close friend of Snoop Dogg and she came to the Wrexham game as our guest," owners Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen wrote in a message to fans.

"But we are delighted to confirm Martha, who has built a long and successful career as America's leading homemaking and lifestyle expert, has followed Snoop and Luka Modric in becoming a minority owner of our football club.

"We are very excited to welcome Martha on board, and we know experiencing Friday night's game in-person has only increased her own enthusiasm and anticipation for being part of Swansea City."

Snoop Dogg joined the club as a co-owner and investor in July.

Stewart wasn't quoted in the club's announcement and hasn't commented on her social media platforms.

Information from The Associated Press and PA was used in this report.