It's Monday, and another week of NWSL action is in the books, which means it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Our rankings are derived from a combination of key season statistics (points per game, goal differential, expected goal differential), recent performance, the Opta computer ratings and the observations of our writers.

Who's climbing the table? Who's in free fall? Our writers and statistical models have ranked all 14 clubs in the league after Matchday 22. Let's dive in.

Previous ranking: 1

Next match: Sunday vs. Washington Spirit, 5 p.m. ET (watch on ESPN2 and ESPN+)

After beating the Houston Dash 3-1, the Pride are 23 games unbeaten stretching back to last season. They're also just four games from clinching an entire undefeated regular season. It won't be easy: they face the second-place Washington Spirit and third-place Gotham, but there's something unstoppable about this team right now.

Previous ranking: 4

Next match: Sunday at Orlando Pride, 5 p.m. ET (watch on ESPN2 and ESPN+)

The Spirit recovered from last week's 3-0 loss to Kansas City (their worst of the season) with a 2-1 win over Angel City, maintaining their hold on second place. That's a solid recovery, especially as they did it absent multiple starters, including star forward Trinity Rodman, who left the Kansas City game in a wheelchair due to "back spasms."

Previous ranking: 2

Next match: Saturday at Racing Louisville, 7:30 p.m. ET

Temwa Chawinga scored her 17th goal in a 1-1 draw with Gotham to further her claim to the Golden Boot. With four games to go, the Malawian star has four more goals than Orlando's Barbra Banda. That's no easy feat. With goals in 10 of her past 11 regular-season games, Chawinga doesn't seem to be slowing down ahead of the playoffs.

play 1:08 Temwa Chawinga gets on the scoresheet for Kansas City Current Temwa Chawinga gets on the scoresheet for Kansas City Current

Previous ranking: 3

Next match: Saturday vs. Bay FC, 7:30 p.m. ET

Gotham's form is strong amid a very busy schedule. The reigning champions spent the past 10 days splitting time between NWSL, Concacaf Champions Cup and a historic visit to the White House. A 1-1 draw at CPKC Stadium is a solid result for a team now four-games undefeated, stretching back to Sept. 1.

Previous ranking: 7

Next match: Saturday vs. San Diego Wave, 7 p.m. ET

Kerolin scored her first goal in her second game back after returning from ACL injury in a 3-1 win in Chicago. The Courage have been an above-average team all season; having their 2023 NWSL MVP back playing (and scoring) could make them even more dangerous as the playoffs loom near.

Previous ranking: 6

Next match: Saturday at NJ/NY Gotham FC, 7:30 p.m. ET

Bay FC moved into the playoff positions with a 1-0 win over Seattle (Asisat Oshoala from the spot made the difference), making them undefeated in four of their past five games. Making the postseason in their inaugural season won't be easy, and they've got tough opponents waiting, Gotham and then Kansas City are next, but it's looking like a real possibility in the form they're in.

play 0:44 Asisat Oshoala scores from the spot to lift Bay FC Asisat Oshoala scores from the spot to lift Bay FC

Previous ranking: 5

Next match: Saturday vs. Kansas City Current, 7:30 p.m. ET

Louisville slipped below the playoff positions with a 1-0 loss to Utah. The match was close, but the playoff race is closer, and Racing may rue letting the points slip against one of their easier remaining matches. Up next? Kansas City and then Washington after that.

Previous ranking: 8

Next match: Friday at Houston Dash, 8 p.m. ET

USWNT manager Emma Hayes was on hand to observe as the Red Stars hosted North Carolina on Sunday. With U.S. players on either side, Chicago suffered a 3-1 loss featuring a goal in a second straight game for Brazilian forward Ludmila. The loss breaks up a two-game win streak, but with Houston up next, they have the potential to recover.

Previous ranking: 12

Next match: Saturday at North Carolina Courage, 7 p.m. ET

After struggling for months to find a victory, San Diego has two wins from its past three regular-season games after beating Portland 2-0 on Sunday. It's not a total turnaround just yet, but combined with some strong Concacaf Champions Cup performances, it's encouraging. Sixteen-year-old Melanie Barcenas scored her first goal for the club in the win.

play 1:08 Mya Jones finds the back of the net for San Diego Wave FC Mya Jones finds the back of the net for San Diego Wave FC

Previous ranking: 9

Next match: Saturday vs. Utah Royals, 10 p.m. ET

Somehow, the Thorns are still sitting in the playoff positions, but their hold on a postseason appearance is seriously slipping after losing yet again this weekend. Sunday's 2-0 loss to San Diego Wave is their fifth loss in six regular-season games since the season resumed in August.

Previous ranking: 11

Next match: Friday at Seattle Reign, 10 p.m. ET

Alyssa Thompson is in formidable form at the moment. The 19-year-old picked up her sixth goal involvement in six games with an elite assist to Messiah Bright's first goal of the season. They held their own against visiting Washington, and produced as many chances, but put one less away. Despite some strong performances, they're now winless since Sept. 1.

Previous ranking: 10

Next match: Friday vs. Angel City, 10 p.m. ET

Seattle extended its losing streak to three games with the 1-0 defeat to Bay FC. That trifecta of losses directly follows a three-peat of wins. With oscillating form, and easier fixtures up next, perhaps the Reign will regain their form to close out the season?

Previous ranking: 14

Next match: Saturday at Portland Thorns, 10 p.m. ET

Twenty-two-year-old Ana Tejada scored her second goal in four games to break the Royals' three-game losing streak with a stunning strike from outside the box. With standout rookie Ally Sentnor back from the U20 World Cup, the Royals could very well pick up another victory or two to close out the season, but it'll be nearly impossible to sneak into the playoffs.

Previous ranking: 13

Next match: Friday vs. Chicago Red Stars, 8 p.m. ET

Thanks to Yuki Nagasato's second goal in two games, Houston is the first team to score on Orlando in a regular-season game since July 6. It wasn't enough to defeat the top-ranked, undefeated Pride, but that's something worth celebrating in a season with few victories.