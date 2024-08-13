Open Extended Reactions

The final stretch of the 2024 PGA Tour season has arrived. The FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, is the first of three playoff events to determine the FedEx Cup champion. The top 70 players from throughout the PGA Tour season will tee it up in Memphis for a shot at the tour's top prize. The total purse at TPC Southwind is $20 million, with $3.6 million going to the winner. Lucas Glover edged Patrick Cantlay in an extra hole at last season's event.

Here are key facts to know about the 2024 event.

When is the FedEx St. Jude Championship?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can tune in on ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday: Coverage starts at 8 a.m.

Friday: Coverage starts at 8 a.m.

Saturday: Coverage starts at 8 a.m.

Sunday: Coverage starts at 8 a.m.

There will be traditional PGA Tour live coverage each day with main feed, featured groups and featured holes. There will also be an alternate telecast featuring the Bryan Brothers and Grant Horvath on Thursday and Friday from noon-2 p.m.

