Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa is in the market for a new caddie -- again -- after parting ways with Joe Greiner ahead of this week's Rocket Classic in Detroit.

Morikawa's former teammate at Cal-Berkeley, KK Limbhasut, will carry his bag at Detroit Golf Club this week. The 29-year-old Limbhasut competes on the Korn Ferry Tour.

In a news conference Wednesday, Morikawa described Limbhasut as a "fill-in."

Greiner, who worked with Max Homa until they split in early April, had been on Morikawa's bag for his past five PGA Tour starts. Morikawa made the cut in each of them but didn't finish higher than a tie for 17th at the Truist Championship on May 11.

Morikawa, ranked fifth in the Official World Golf Ranking, tied for 50th at the PGA Championship and for 23rd at the U.S. Open.

Morikawa split with J.J. Jakovac, the only caddie he'd had as a pro to that point, in late April.

"I think people, they're going to be surprised, but the way I put it is just because two people are great at what they do doesn't mean they're going to be great together," Morikawa said. "I think Joe is an amazing caddie, but I think just the way we kind of saw things, or just day to day how we kind of went about it, we were just a little bit on a different page.

"That doesn't mean it's right or wrong, but for me, it just didn't feel right. I have to explore other options. I knew that coming in."

After splitting with Homa, Greiner was a fill-in caddie for Justin Thomas at the Masters and the RBC Heritage, which Thomas won to end a nearly three-year winless drought on tour. Thomas' full-time caddie Matt Minister returned from an injury after the victory.

"I knew it was going to be a great start and it was going to be a fun thing for me to test out that I knew I put myself in," Morikawa said. "But at the end of the day, you don't know how you're going to be, because we spend more time with them than anyone else in the world, honestly.

"I spend more time with them than my wife sometimes. It's a true relationship. Look, I wish J.J. and Joe all the best, but for right now, it just felt like I needed a fill-in."

Morikawa said he wasn't sure who would be his caddie at next month's Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland, the final major of the season.