What is the FedEx Cup? 2025 playoff format, schedule, prize

The race to the 2025 FedEx Cup title is on.

The PGA Tour's regular season came to an end in Greensboro, North Carolina, where Cameron Young won the Wyndham Championship and became the 1,000th unique winner in tour history. Now, golf's top stars shift their sights to the lucrative postseason.

The three-week march to the FedEx Cup championship trophy begins Thursday in Memphis, Tennessee. Here is everything to know about the 2025 FedEx Cup playoffs:

What is the FedEx Cup?

The FedEx Cup is a season-long points competition that culminates with a playoff consisting of three events to determine the FedEx Cup champion. The PGA Tour first introduced the FedEx Cup in 2007.

How many players qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs?

Players on the PGA Tour earn points that make up the FedEx Cup standings. The top 70 in the standings qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The field shrinks to 50 after the first playoff event, and to 30 after the second. The remaining 30 players compete for the FedEx Cup at the third and final playoff event.

What are the three events in the FedEx Cup playoffs?

The FedEx St. Jude Championship, BMW Championship and Tour Championship make up the FedEx Cup playoffs.

What is the 2025 FedEx Cup playoffs schedule?

Aug. 7-10: FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee

Aug. 14-17: BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland

Aug. 21-24: Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta

What does the 2025 FedEx Cup champion receive in prize money?

The total bonus pool for the FedEx Cup playoffs is $100 million, with the champion earning $10 million. The St. Jude and the BMW each have a total purse of $20 million, with the winner getting $3.6 million. Those two events are prize money payouts, while the Tour Championship is considered "bonus" money and doesn't count toward a golfer's official money on the PGA Tour's all-time money list.

Who won the 2024 FedEx Cup?

Scottie Scheffler won last year's FedEx Cup after coasting to a four-stroke victory at the 2024 Tour Championship. The win sealed Scheffler's first career FedEx Cup title. Scheffler won seven PGA Tour events in 2024, the most since Tiger Woods in 2007.

Who has won the most FedEx Cup championships?

Rory McIlroy has won a PGA Tour-leading three FedEx Cup titles (2016, 2019, 2022).

Who are past winners of the FedEx Cup?

2024: Scottie Scheffler

2023: Viktor Hovland

2022: Rory McIlroy

2021: Patrick Cantlay

2020: Dustin Johnson

2019: Rory McIlroy

2018: Justin Rose

2017: Justin Thomas

2016: Rory McIlroy

2015: Jordan Spieth

2014: Billy Horschel

2013: Henrik Stenson

2012: Brandt Snedeker

2011: Bill Haas

2010: Jim Furyk

2009: Tiger Woods

2008: Vijay Singh

2007: Tiger Woods

