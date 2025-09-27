Open Extended Reactions

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- Norway's Viktor Hovland had to pull out of his Saturday four-ball match because of a neck injury, but he is hopeful he'll be able to play in Sunday singles at the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

"I didn't want to risk it for the match in case it got worse and I couldn't continue, especially in four-balls when you are hitting every shot," Hovland said. "I'm going to get some treatment this afternoon and tonight and hopefully I will be OK for the singles tomorrow."

Hovland, the No. 12-ranked golfer in the world, was scheduled to play in the anchor four-ball (best ball) match with England's Matt Fitzpatrick on Saturday. Shortly before his scheduled tee time, Hovland was replaced by England's Tyrrell Hatton in the match against Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay.

The captains' agreement allows teams to make substitutions for injured golfers prior to the match.

Hovland said he has been dealing with the injury for the past couple of months; he had to pull out of the Travelers Championship in June because of neck pain.

Hovland and Scotland's Robert MacIntyre defeated Russell Henley and Scottie Scheffler, 1 up, in a foursomes (alternate shot) match earlier Saturday, helping the Europeans build an 8.5-3.5 lead.

"I took some painkillers on the seventh hole and then got some treatment from Matt Roberts, the physio, on the 10th tee box," Hovland said. "It stayed the same for the remainder of the match after that. But I came in and rested up and got some more treatment, and when I went back out onto the range, I tried hitting some shots trying to build up to the driver. I hit three or four hard ones and it just got worse."