The high school season has ended and with its end comes our final ESPN 100 player rankings for the class of 2023. The class didn't generate a lot of hype, lacking NBA star power at the top. But it possesses traits other classes have been lacking. After tracking, evaluating and studying this group, its greatest asset is its ability to compete.

This class improved and certainly impressed, especially down the stretch. There were multiple examples of stars playing at the McDonald's All-American Game, Geico Nationals and the Hoop Summit, as all the games were extremely competitive and exciting. College basketball is in for a real treat and will benefit as this serious-minded class should elevate the players' respective teams. Based on current potential and productivity, there isn't a No. 1 draft pick among this bunch.

However, there are some who will emerge as lottery picks and even the No. 1 pick by understanding their commitment and habits will determine their next-level success.

This is a high school rankings board, not a college recruiting service or mock draft. It combines the elements of future college impact and NBA draft projection. The four main criteria are performance, production potential and draft projection.

Top 5 | Risers | Shot-makers | Everyday players