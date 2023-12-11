        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Predictions for MLB free agents, trade targets after Ohtani

          Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
          • David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior WriterDec 11, 2023, 05:30 PM
            Close
            • Covers MLB for ESPN.com
            • Former deputy editor of Page 2
            • Been with ESPN.com since 1995
            Follow on X

          Shohei Ohtani is going to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Juan Soto is with the New York Yankees. With those two deals complete, we can finally move on with the rest of the offseason.

          Twenty of Kiley McDaniel's top 25 free agents remain unsigned. Some big players are perhaps available in trade. A Japanese superstar has teams salivating. A reigning Cy Young and a former MVP are available -- along with quite possibly the best reliever in baseball.

          In case you were paying attention to only Ohtani and Soto, let's recalibrate where we're at and check in on a few of the biggest names teams are now chasing, along with which clubs have the best chance of signing them.