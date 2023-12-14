Open Extended Reactions

It's not often that a general manager makes two of the signature moves of his tenure with a team by making trades involving the same headlining player, but that's exactly how it has played out for San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller -- who has now both acquired and dealt away generational hitter Juan Soto.

There's an obvious way to evaluate how Preller fared in his two Soto deals by comparing the hauls. The tricky part in doing that is you have to consider the value of the contributions Soto made to the Padres (6.6 WAR over 214 games) and what he was paid in that span (just over $29 million), and then adjust for his trade value being almost cut in half because of that passage of time.

And all of that is before you get to the hardest part: comparing the value of 10 young players who were traded in these deals and are completely different types of players at different points in their careers.

Here is a complete breakdown of the returns in both Soto deals and how the two trade packages stack up.