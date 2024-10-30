How many sweeps have there been in the World Series?

There have been 21 sweeps in World Series history. The American League has 13 sweeps under its belt, while the National League has eight. Eight of the 13 American League sweeps have been dealt by the New York Yankees. In the National League, the New York/San Francisco Giants have achieved three sweeps, while the Cincinnati Reds have two sweeps to their name.
Check out the full list of World Series sweeps now:
2012: San Francisco Giants over Detroit Tigers
2007: Boston Red Sox over Colorado Rockies
2005: Chicago White Sox over Houston Astros
2004: Boston Red Sox over St. Louis Cardinals
1999: New York Yankees over Atlanta Braves
1998: New York Yankees over San Diego Padres
1990: Cincinnati Reds over Oakland Athletics
1989: Oakland Athletics over San Francisco Giants
1976: Cincinnati Reds over New York Yankees
1966: Baltimore Orioles over Los Angeles Dodgers
1963: Los Angeles Dodgers over New York Yankees
1954: New York Giants over Cleveland Indians
1950: New York Yankees over Philadelphia Phillies
1939: New York Yankees over Cincinnati Reds
1938: New York Yankees over Chicago Cubs
1932: New York Yankees over Chicago Cubs
1928: New York Yankees over St. Louis Cardinals
1927: New York Yankees over Pittsburgh Pirates
1922: New York Giants over New York Yankees
1914: Boston Braves over Philadelphia Athletics
1907: Chicago Cubs over Detroit Tigers
