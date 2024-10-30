How many sweeps have there been in the World Series?

Open Extended Reactions

There have been 21 sweeps in World Series history. The American League has 13 sweeps under its belt, while the National League has eight. Eight of the 13 American League sweeps have been dealt by the New York Yankees. In the National League, the New York/San Francisco Giants have achieved three sweeps, while the Cincinnati Reds have two sweeps to their name.

Check out the full list of World Series sweeps now:

2012: San Francisco Giants over Detroit Tigers

2007: Boston Red Sox over Colorado Rockies

2005: Chicago White Sox over Houston Astros

2004: Boston Red Sox over St. Louis Cardinals

1999: New York Yankees over Atlanta Braves

1998: New York Yankees over San Diego Padres

1990: Cincinnati Reds over Oakland Athletics

1989: Oakland Athletics over San Francisco Giants

1976: Cincinnati Reds over New York Yankees

1966: Baltimore Orioles over Los Angeles Dodgers

1963: Los Angeles Dodgers over New York Yankees

1954: New York Giants over Cleveland Indians

1950: New York Yankees over Philadelphia Phillies

1939: New York Yankees over Cincinnati Reds

1938: New York Yankees over Chicago Cubs

1932: New York Yankees over Chicago Cubs

1928: New York Yankees over St. Louis Cardinals

1927: New York Yankees over Pittsburgh Pirates

1922: New York Giants over New York Yankees

1914: Boston Braves over Philadelphia Athletics

1907: Chicago Cubs over Detroit Tigers

