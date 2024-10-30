        <
          How many sweeps have there been in the World Series?

          Marco Scutaro and Angel Pagan of the San Francisco Giants celebrate after sweeping the Detroit Tigers in the 2012 World Series. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
          Oct 30, 2024, 03:26 AM

          There have been 21 sweeps in World Series history. The American League has 13 sweeps under its belt, while the National League has eight. Eight of the 13 American League sweeps have been dealt by the New York Yankees. In the National League, the New York/San Francisco Giants have achieved three sweeps, while the Cincinnati Reds have two sweeps to their name.

          Check out the full list of World Series sweeps now:

          2012: San Francisco Giants over Detroit Tigers

          2007: Boston Red Sox over Colorado Rockies

          2005: Chicago White Sox over Houston Astros

          2004: Boston Red Sox over St. Louis Cardinals

          1999: New York Yankees over Atlanta Braves

          1998: New York Yankees over San Diego Padres

          1990: Cincinnati Reds over Oakland Athletics

          1989: Oakland Athletics over San Francisco Giants

          1976: Cincinnati Reds over New York Yankees

          1966: Baltimore Orioles over Los Angeles Dodgers

          1963: Los Angeles Dodgers over New York Yankees

          1954: New York Giants over Cleveland Indians

          1950: New York Yankees over Philadelphia Phillies

          1939: New York Yankees over Cincinnati Reds

          1938: New York Yankees over Chicago Cubs

          1932: New York Yankees over Chicago Cubs

          1928: New York Yankees over St. Louis Cardinals

          1927: New York Yankees over Pittsburgh Pirates

          1922: New York Giants over New York Yankees

          1914: Boston Braves over Philadelphia Athletics

          1907: Chicago Cubs over Detroit Tigers

