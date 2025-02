Every MLB spring training location

Open Extended Reactions

February marks the start of spring training and the return of baseball.

All 30 MLB teams retreat to their respective spring destinations to fine-tune their rosters and rotations in preparation for the upcoming grind of the 162-game regular season.

The clubs are divided into two leagues during spring training -- Cactus League and Grapefruit League. Teams in the Cactus League have spring hubs in Arizona, while the Grapefruit League teams call Florida home during the spring.

Here's a list of the 2025 spring training locations for each of the 30 MLB teams:

Cactus League

Arizona Diamondbacks

Location: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona

Capacity: 11,000

Athletics

Location: Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, Arizona

Capacity: 10,500

Chicago Cubs

Location: Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona

Capacity: 15,000

Chicago White Sox

Location: Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona

Capacity: 13,000

Cincinnati Reds

Location: Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Arizona

Capacity: 9,500

Cleveland Guardians

Location: Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Arizona

Capacity: 9,500

Colorado Rockies

Location: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona

Capacity: 11,000

Kansas City Royals

Location: Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Arizona

Capacity: 10,500

Los Angeles Angels

Location: Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Arizona

Capacity: 9,558

Los Angeles Dodgers

Location: Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona

Capacity: 13,000

Milwaukee Brewers

Location: American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix

Capacity: 10,000

San Diego Padres

Location: Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Arizona

Capacity: 12,339

San Francisco Giants

Location: Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Arizona

Capacity: 12,000

Seattle Mariners

Location: Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Arizona

Capacity: 12,339

Texas Rangers

Location: Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Arizona

Capacity: 10,500

Grapefruit League

Atlanta Braves

Location: CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida

Capacity: 8,000

Baltimore Orioles

Location: Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida

Capacity: 8,500

Boston Red Sox

Location: JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida

Capacity: 10,823

Detroit Tigers

Location: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida

Capacity: 9,568

Houston Astros

Location: CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Florida

Capacity: 7,858

Miami Marlins

Location: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida

Capacity: 6,871

Minnesota Twins

Location: Hammond Stadium at the Lee County Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Florida

Capacity: 9,300

New York Mets

Location: Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Florida

Capacity: 7,160

New York Yankees

Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida

Capacity: 11,026

Philadelphia Phillies

Location: BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Florida

Capacity: 8,500

Pittsburgh Pirates

Location: LECOM Park in Clearwater, Florida

Capacity: 9,000

St. Louis Cardinals

Location: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida

Capacity: 6,871

Tampa Bay Rays

Location: Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Florida

Capacity: 7,670

Toronto Blue Jays

Location: TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida.

Capacity: 8,500

Washington Nationals

Location: CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Florida

Capacity: 7,858

