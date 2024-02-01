Open Extended Reactions

Middleweights Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov look to get back in the win column when they face off in the main event of UFC Fight Night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with prelims at 4 p.m. on ESPN+).

Dolidze (12-2) lost to Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision in his last fight (UFC 286 in March 2023). Imavov (12-4, 1 NC) faced Chris Curtis in his most recent fight (UFC 289 in June 2023). That fight was ruled a no contest due to an incidental clash of heads.

Neither fighter is ranked in ESPN's divisional rankings.

Brett Okamoto spoke to MMA coach and ESPN analyst Din Thomas to get his perspective on the UFC main event. ESPN's betting experts Reed Kuhn and Ian Parker add their insights and analysis on the main event and offer up other intriguing bets they like on the card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Middleweight: Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov