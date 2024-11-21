Open Extended Reactions

Two former UFC titleholders go head-to-head this weekend as former men's bantamweight champion Petr Yan takes on former two-time men's flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in the main event at UFC Fight Night at Galaxy Arena in Cotai, Macau, on Saturday morning (6 a.m. ET on ESPN+, with prelims at 3 a.m. on ESPN+).

Yan, who held the bantamweight belt from July 2020 to March 2021, is ranked No. 5 in ESPN's divisional rankings. He beat Song Yadong by unanimous decision in March to end a three-fight losing streak.

Figueiredo, ranked No. 7 in ESPN's bantamweight rankings, is a former two-time flyweight champion who moved up a division in December 2023. He is undefeated since moving up to 135 pounds.

Brett Okamoto spoke to Syndicate MMA coach John Wood to get his perspective on the UFC main event. ESPN betting expert Ian Parker adds insight and analysis on the main event and other intriguing bets he likes on the card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Men's bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo