          How to watch or stream UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer

          Jack Hermansson is back this weekend for the first time since 2022. Michael Reaves/Getty Images
          Feb 6, 2024, 03:41 PM

          Jack Hermansson meets Joe Pyfer in the middleweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas. The fights at UFC Apex are on ESPN+, with the 7 p.m. ET main card preceded by prelims at 4 p.m.

          Hermansson (23-8) has not fought since a loss to Roman Dolidze in December 2022. He was scheduled for a bout last June but withdrew, citing an unspecified injury.

          Pyfer (12-2) has won five fights in a row, most recently a second-round submission of Abdul Razak Alhassan in October.

          How to watch the fights

          Watch the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

          There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.

          The UFC fight card

          ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET
          Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer
          Men's featherweight: Dan Ige vs. Andre Fili
          Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues
          Lightweight: Michael Johnson vs. Darrius Flowers
          Middleweight: Robert Bryczek vs. Ihor Potieria
          Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan
          ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET
          Welterweight: Trevin Giles vs. Carlos Prates
          Lightweight: Damir Hadzovic vs. Bolaji Oki
          Strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Bruna Brasil
          Light heavyweight: Devin Clark vs. Marcin Prachnio
          Welterweight: Max Griffin vs. Jeremiah Wells
          Light heavyweight: Zac Pauga vs. Bogdan Guskov
          Men's featherweight: Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Hyder Amil
          Men's bantamweight: Daniel Marcos vs. Aoriqileng

