Open Extended Reactions

The middleweight division will be in the UFC spotlight for the second consecutive week as 185-pound contenders Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer square off in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas (7 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN+, with prelims at 4 p.m. on ESPN+). Nassourdine Imavov and Roman Dolidze fought in the main event of UFC Fight Night last week.

Hermansson (23-8) has not fought since December 2023, a second-round knockout loss to Dolidze. Pyfer (12-2) is undefeated inside the Octagon, riding a three-fight winning streak. He has finished each of his opponents in the UFC (two knockouts, one submission). Neither fighter is ranked in ESPN's divisional rankings.

Andres Waters spoke to MMA coach and ESPN analyst Din Thomas to get his perspective on the UFC main event. ESPN's betting experts Reed Kuhn and Ian Parker add their insights and analysis on the main event and other intriguing bets they like on the card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer