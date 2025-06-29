Ilia Topuria defeats Charles Oliveira via knockout in the first round to win the UFC lightweight title. (0:51)

LAS VEGAS -- Ilia Topuria said he was going to knock out Charles Oliveira in the opening round of their vacant lightweight title fight at UFC 317, but it was still a shock to watch it unfold.

Topuria (17-0) became the 10th two-weight champion in UFC history Saturday as he knocked out Oliveira at 2:27 of the first round. Topuria connected with a short right to Oliveira's chin and followed with a left hook. The second shot was just icing on the cake, as Oliveira was already on his way down from the initial punch.

Of all the two-weight champions in UFC history, Topuria is the first to claim multiple belts while also maintaining an undefeated record.

"I already said it," said Topuria, who even held a preemptive celebratory dinner Friday in anticipation of the victory. "I represent the new era of mixed martial arts. This is the next level of the game."

Immediately after Topuria's win, the UFC wasted no time bringing Paddy Pimblett into the conversation. Pimblett, the No. 8-ranked lightweight from Liverpool, England, was cageside at T-Mobile Arena. Pimblett and Topuria have history going back to 2021, when Topuria took offense to comments Pimblett made about the Russo-Georgian War of 2008. Topuria, of Spain, is of Georgian descent.

Pimblett even entered the cage to square off with Topuria. Earlier this week, Topuria told ESPN he wanted to fight Pimblett in his first title defense, preferably in Las Vegas.

Ilia Topuria made good on his prediction, knocking out Charles Oliveira at 2:27 of the first round to become a two-division champion. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

"If he thinks he's ready, come on. You blond b----," Topuria said.

Even the promotional aftermath wasn't enough to overshadow Topuria's spectacular performance. He fought off multiple attempts by Oliveira to clinch and take him down. When Oliveira succeeded in half-tripping him to the floor, Topuria reversed position in a scramble and ended up on top of the submission specialist.

Saturday's victory extends what has become one of the greatest runs in MMA history. Topuria has now knocked out three all-time greats, including former featherweight champions Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. In addition to targeting Pimblett, Topuria has set his sights on former lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, who vacated his belt last month in anticipation of a move to welterweight.