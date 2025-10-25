Tom Aspinall is not happy about hearing boos from the crowd after Ciryl Gane pokes him in the eye for a no contest in the heavyweight title fight. (0:27)

Tom Aspinall's reign as the UFC's undisputed heavyweight champion got off to a disastrous start on Saturday, as his first title defense ended in a no-contest at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi.

Aspinall (15-3) was unable to continue after title challenger Ciryl Gane (13-2) accidentally poked his right eye during an exchange at 4:35 of the opening round. Aspinall was provided five minutes to recover, but referee Jason Herzog had no choice but to stop the bout once the defending champion said he still couldn't see. Aspinall was immediately transported to the hospital post-fight.

It's the first time a UFC title fight has ended in a no-contest due to an accidental foul.

"This is bulls---, the fight was just getting going," Aspinall said. "Complete bulls---. I'm pissed off. I can hardly open my eye."

Gane, a former interim champion, apologized for the eye-poke, which actually appeared to make contact with both of Aspinall's eyes, even though it primarily impacted the right eye.

"I'm very sorry for that -- for the crowd, for the fans, for everybody," Gane said. "I'm sorry for myself. We put a lot of energy into this fight. I'm very disappointed, but this is the sport."

The UFC will almost certainly book an immediate rematch between Aspinall and Gane. The heavyweight division is surprisingly light on legitimate title contenders, despite Jones's inactivity as a champion and subsequent decision to retire. Part of that is due to Aspinall's dominance and his willingness to not only win an interim championship but also defend it once in 2024. He has already defeated three of the top four-ranked contenders in the weight class. UFC CEO Dana White indicated the promotion would immediately rebook the fight, but did not offer a timeframe as to when.

"I feel the [same] way everybody feels," White said. "Great showing, s---ty ending. Total pain in the ass [to rebook the matchup], but yes."

England's Tom Aspinall retained his UFC heavyweight title via no contest after being poked in his right eye during the first round against challenger Ciryl Gane. Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

It's an awful result for all parties, especially considering some of the circumstances that have surrounded the UFC's heavyweight division in recent years. The division was essentially placed on hold earlier this year, as the UFC tried to negotiate a title unification bout between undisputed champion Jon Jones and Aspinall, who had held the interim title since November 2023. Jones ultimately decided to retire in June, resulting in the unceremonious crowning of Aspinall as the official champ. Saturday was meant to be something of Aspinall's public coronation as the title-holder. The action was competitive and entertaining before the foul, as each heavyweight had his share of success on the feet. Aspinall attempted one takedown, which Gane shrugged off rather easily. Aspinall's biggest advantage going in appeared to be his ability to take Gane to the floor. On the feet, the two matched up very well.

Gane bloodied Aspinall's nose within the opening minutes, as he went to work with a consistent jab and leg kick. He caught Aspinall with several counter shots on his way in, including a short right hand just moments before the foul.

The only other title fight to result in a no-contest in UFC history occurred in 2017 between then-light heavyweight champion Jones and Daniel Cormier. Jones initially defeated Cormier via TKO at UFC 214 in Anaheim, but the California State Athletic Commission changed the result to a no-contest after it was revealed Jones had failed a pre-fight drug test.

Officially, Aspinall, of Salford, England, has only fought three times since the start of 2023, mostly due to the situation with Jones. Those three fights lasted a combined 3:22, meaning the UFC's heavyweight champion has averaged approximately one minute of Octagon time per year in the last three years.