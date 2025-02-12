UFC Fight Night 251: How to watch Cannonier vs. Rodrigues

Open Extended Reactions

The middleweight division takes center stage at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, as the main card features a trio of matchups in the 185-pound weight class, including the headlining bout between Jared Cannonier and Gregory Rodrigues.

Coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The main card is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Cannonier (17-8-0) heads into his sixth straight main event looking to avoid a third consecutive loss. The 40-year-old could use a bounce-back effort against both Rodrigues (16-5-0) and Father Time.

Rodrigues, 32, is riding a three-fight winning streak and hopes to make the most of his first main-event opportunity.

Saturday's co-main event features featherweight Calvin Kattar taking on rising prospect Youssef Zalal. Kattar (23-8-0) needs a solid performance against Zalal (16-5-1) to stop a three-fight slide. Kattar has just one win in the past four years and five fights. Conversely, Zalal has won six straight, with each victory coming by stoppage.

What are the top storylines at UFC Fight Night? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC Fight Night essentials:

UFC Fight Night fight card

ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET

Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Featherweight: Calvin Kattar vs. Youssef Zalal

Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dylan Budka

Lightweight: Ismael Bonfim vs. Nazim Sadykhov

Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Andre Petroski

Featherweight: Connor Matthews vs. Jose Delgado

ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET

Women's strawweight: Angela Hill vs. Ketlen Souza

Flyweight: Rafael Estevam vs. Jesus Aguilar

Welterweight: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Khaos Williams

Bantamweight: Vince Morales vs. Elijah Smith

Heavyweight: Valter Walker vs. Don'Tale Mayes

Women's bantamweight: Julia Avila vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti

How to watch the fights

Watch the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

Fans can catch all the action in the UFC streaming hub.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.