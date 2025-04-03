UFC Fight Night: How to watch Emmett vs. Murphy on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The UFC returns to its home base Saturday for UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Murphy at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Top 10 featherweights Josh Emmett and Lerone Murphy highlight a main event featuring two 145-pound contenders hungry for a shot at the crown.

Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+. The main card is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

Emmett (19-4-0) is set to make his first appearance in the Octagon since knocking out Bryce Mitchell at UFC 296 in December 2023. The victory stopped a two-fight slide for the 40-year-old Phoenix native. Emmett looks to make it back-to-back wins when he takes on a striker in Murphy who enters the bout unbeaten in his professional career.

Murphy (15-0-1) is 7-0-1 in his first eight UFC appearances. The 33-year-old Manchester, England, native makes his 2025 debut after earning victories over Edson Barboza and Dan Ige in 2024. Both wins came by way of unanimous decision.

In Saturday's co-main event, Pat Sabatini takes on Joanderson Brito in another featherweight clash. Sabatini (19-5-0) won his last bout by submission, stopping Jonathan Pearce in the first round in October 2024. Can Sabatini, 34, build off his dominant showing last time out or will Brito (17-4-1) rebound from a split-decision defeat against William Gomis last September? The loss ended the 30-year-old Brazilian's five-fight winning streak.

What are the top storylines at UFC Fight Night? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC Fight Night essentials:

UFC Fight Night fight card

ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+, 9 p.m. ET

Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy

Featherweight: Pat Sabatini vs. Joanderson Brito

Bantamweight: Cortavious Romious vs. ChangHo Lee

Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Martin Buday

Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Middleweight: Torrez Finney vs. Robert Valentin

ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+, 6 p.m. ET

Flyweight: Ode' Osbourne vs. Luis Gurule

Bantamweight: Davey Grant vs. Daniel Santos

Women's flyweight: Diana Belbita vs. Dione Barbosa

Welterweight: Rhys McKee vs. Daniel Frunza

Women's strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Istela Nunes

Bantamweight: Victor Henry vs. Pedro Falcão

Women's strawweight: Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Talita Alencar

How to watch the fights

Watch the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

Fans can catch all the action in the UFC streaming hub.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.