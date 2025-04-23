How to watch UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry-Prates on ESPN+

Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates will clash Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri, in a last-minute pairing of welterweights.
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill and top-tier challenger Khalil Roundtree Jr. were scheduled to headline UFC Fight Night, but a lingering leg injury to Hill forced a lineup change.
Machado Garry and Prates look to step in and deliver a worthy main event for a night of fighting that begins at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+. The main card is scheduled to simulcast at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
Machado Garry (15-1-0) seeks a bounce-back effort after suffering his first career loss in his last time out. The 27-year-old Irishman fell to Shavkat Rakhmonov by unanimous decision in another short-notice bout at UFC 310 last December. Machado Garry had stepped in for an injured Belal Muhammad.
Prates (21-6-0), UFC's top rookie of 2024, enters Saturday on an 11-match winning streak. Prates' last 10 victories came by way of knockout, including a win over Neil Magny in the 31-year-old Brazilian's last fight in November.
What are the top storylines at UFC Fight Night? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC Fight Night essentials:
UFC Fight Night fight card
ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+, 9 p.m. ET
Welterweight: Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates
Light heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Zhang Mingyang
Featherweight: Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama
Middleweight: Michel Pereira vs. Abus Magomedov
Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Nicolas Dalby
Middleweight: Ikram Aliskerov vs. Andre Muniz
ESPN+ and Disney+, 6 p.m. ET
Flyweight: Matt Schnell vs. Jimmy Flick
Lightweight: Evan Elder vs. Gauge Young
Featherweight: Chris Gutierrez vs. John Castaneda
Bantamweight: Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Alatengheili
Bantamweight: Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Cameron Saaiman
Women's strawweight: Jaqueline Amorim vs. Polyana Viana
Featherweight: Timmy Cuamba vs. Roberto Romero
Women's bantamweight: Chelsea Chandler vs. Joselyne Edwards
How to watch the fights
Watch the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.
Fans can catch all the action in the UFC streaming hub.
There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.