Anthony "Fluffy" Hernandez says he's ready to be a UFC champion. His performance on Saturday certainly backed that up.

Hernandez (15-2) thoroughly dominated Roman Dolidze (15-4) at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas, submitting the No. 9-ranked middleweight with a rear-naked choke at 2:45 of the fourth round. He extended his win streak to eight with the victory, and immediately called for the winner of next week's title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 in Chicago

"I wanted to show out [in this fight]," Hernandez said. "I want a title shot. What do I have to f---ing do? This is all I know, violence and war. Give me a title shot and I promise I will be the next champ."

The finish came after Hernandez hurt Dolidze with a short right hand and right elbow on the feet, and followed with knees to the head as Dolidze turtled along the fence. Dolidze looked about finished from the strikes, and Hernandez rotated around his body and locked in the rear-naked choke from a standing position. It marks his ninth career finish by submission, although the finish was heavily due to the strikes, which Hernandez said he'd hoped to showcase in this bout.

According to UFC Stats, Hernandez out-landed Dolidze in total strikes 108-to-47 and converted 9-of-11 takedowns. Dolidze's corner told him he'd lost all three rounds going into the fourth, and implored him to look for a finish. The 37-year-old was simply outmatched, however, in every facet, and looked mentally and physically spent by the time of the tap. It's Dolidze's first loss since February 2024 and the first time he's been finished in his entire MMA career.

Fighting out of MMA Gold in California, Hernandez has now taken out the likes of Dolidze, Brendan Allen and Michel Pereira in his last three contests. He went into Saturday's contest ranked No. 10 in the division.