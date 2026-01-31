Alexander Hernandez denies wrongdoing after fight canceled

Open Extended Reactions

UFC veteran Alexander Hernandez issued his first public statement since the cancellation of his lightweight bout last weekend due to suspicious betting activity.

Hernandez (18-8) was scheduled to face Michael Johnson (24-19) at UFC 324 in Las Vegas, but the UFC pulled the fight at the last minute after it was flagged for suspicious line movement. Hernandez opened a near 2-to1 betting favorite, but odds moved closer to even in the 72 hours prior to the event due to wagers placed on a Hernandez loss. On Saturday, Hernandez made it clear he intended to give his best effort in the fight.

"I would never dishonor myself or this sport by not giving my absolute all in competition," Hernandez wrote in an Instagram post. "I have been through a great deal in my career to be in the auspicious position I am in. I do not take that lightly. I do not take my work or the work of others lightly. It is extraordinarily disheartening after a compete camp and weight cut to have a fight forfeited.

"Certainly from matters outside of my control. I understand the FBI is doing their job. I understand the UFC is doing their job. I am trying to get back to doing my job as quickly as possible. I hope this matter is resolved with expedience. I am in the prime of my career. I do not want my time stolen."

UFC CEO Dana White confirmed last weekend the 155-pound contest was cancelled due to suspicious betting activity. The UFC has not offered anything further on potential investigation or discipline in the matter.

The cancelled fight came less than three months after the UFC dealt with a major betting scandal surrounding a bout between Isaac Dulgarian and Yadier del Valle. Despite being alerted to suspicious line movement on the match by watchdog Integrity Compliance 360, the UFC did not cancel that fight in November. Dulgarian, who was a significant betting favorite, lost under suspicious circumstances. The UFC quickly released Dulgarian and said it was working with the FBI on the incident.

Hernandez, 33, has made 17 appearances in the UFC dating back to 2018. He is currently on a four-fight win streak.