The Memphis Grizzlies' long and stirring season came to an end after falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 of the first round of the NBA playoffs.

For Memphis, it was a season that looked so promising at times, as the team had a realistic expectation to come out of the Western Conference. However, the season was also clouded by controversy, as star point guard Ja Morant was dealt an eight-game suspension in March, and forward Dillon Brooks was frequently at the center of altercations, both verbal and physical, with opposing players.

Now the front office will have to decide which course to take after a disappointing first-round loss, and how to put the team in the best chance to succeed moving forward.

State of the roster

There is a long line of teams wishing Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. were on their roster. Who wouldn't want three of the top players under the age of 25 to build around? The makeup of their young core is a reason why the Grizzlies ranked No. 1 in the Future Power Rankings before the season started.

But as we learned this season and playoffs, individual talent means nothing if there is no buy-in and sacrifice from each player.