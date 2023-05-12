The Phoenix Suns team that made it to the NBA Finals in 2021 has slowly slipped further away from matching that goal in the two years since, losing in the Western Conference semifinals for the second year in a row.

Even after adding Kevin Durant at the NBA trade deadline, the Suns did not quite live up to the expectation of being a championship contender.

The Suns' front office will have to make a decision on whether to continue with the current core with veteran point guard Chris Paul in a critical veteran leadership position, or move in a new direction.

State of the roster