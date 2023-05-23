The 2023 NBA draft combine is in the books, concluding a week in Chicago that will forever be highlighted by the San Antonio Spurs' winning the draft lottery and the right to select 19-year-old French phenom Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick.

NBA executives from all 30 teams were on hand to get a closer look at this year's draft class -- minus Wembanyama, who is still playing for Metropolitans 92 in Paris -- prior to the June 22 draft (ESPN/ABC, 8 p.m. ET).

One of the prospects in the spotlight was Alabama's Brandon Miller, who was questioned by police following the fatal shooting of Jamea Jonae Harris in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in January. ESPN's projected No. 2 pick, who was not charged with any crime, briefly addressed executives and the media regarding the shooting.

Below is a look at Jonathan Givony's and Jeremy Woo's key observations from last week, including how Charlotte is approaching the No. 2 pick, how some teams felt underwhelmed by the combine and the prospects who stood out.

Brandon Miller interviews with 12 teams at the combine

With the San Antonio Spurs not doing anything to hide the fact that they will be selecting Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick, the 2023 NBA draft starts at No. 2 with Charlotte deciding which direction it will head in.