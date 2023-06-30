There are 450 regular roster spots available in the NBA (not including two-way contracts), and nearly 200 players enter this summer as free agents, meaning there will be plenty of action with teams filling out their slots with signings in the coming days.

To get you ready for the 2023 free agency period, which begins Friday at 6 p.m. ET (though most deals agreed to for the next week can't be officially signed until July 6), we have a list of the players available and how much money they are expected to command. The list is broken down by position, likely role and the salary range each player can expect to get.

Important note: These projections are for starting salaries if a player signs a long-term deal. Players could sign one-year deals for significantly more money than projected and reenter free agency a year from now.

We've also included a breakdown of the general ranges for max salaries and cap exceptions.