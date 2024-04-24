        <
          Ten things to know during the 2024 NBA pre-draft season

          Centers Zach Edey, left, and Donovan Clingan are two players expected to go in the first round of the 2024 NBA draft. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

          Last week's Portsmouth Invitational Tournament was the unofficial kickoff of the NBA pre-draft process.

          It was a chance for NBA executives, agents and league office personnel to congregate in one gym, watch 64 top college seniors and lay out the road map that could lead to their draft selections on June 26 and 27. With the first step of a two-month process now complete, next comes the draft lottery, NBA combine and May pro days.

          ESPN NBA draft expert Jonathan Givony looks at the 10 things you should know leading up to June's two-day draft.

          1. The Portsmouth Invitational Tournament is in the books