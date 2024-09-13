Open Extended Reactions

It has been two months since our most recent NBA 2025 mock draft, so it's worth checking how some of the top prospects fared during a busy summer of hoops.

Cooper Flagg, Airious "Ace" Bailey, and Dylan Harper are projected as the first three picks in what is expected to be a stacked class. But the summer belonged to several intriguing talents who were making a splash across international competitions and at grassroots events.

As we gear up for the 2025 draft, here's the latest buzz involving some of the top prospects that NBA teams will be tracking.

Jump to a section:

Another No. 1 candidate? | European summer standouts

Emerging duo in Germany | UNC wing creating early buzz

Duke's other top prospect | Big year for Arizona big man?

No. 1 pick in any other year? Keep tabs on this Baylor prospect

Although he faces stiff competition from the likes of Flagg and Bailey, V.J. Edgecombe showed this summer why he could be a strong candidate to be the No. 1 pick.