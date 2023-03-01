Stephen A. Smith and Chris "Mad Dog" Russo debate whether Stephen Curry or Patrick Mahomes has made his sport more exciting. (2:14)

There is optimism that Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will return from his left leg injury during the team's three-game road trip next week, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday.

Curry has not played since Feb. 4, when he suffered partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane as well as a contusion to his left lower leg when the knee collided with one of Dallas Mavericks point guard McKinley Wright IV's knees.

The Warriors said this past Wednesday that Curry was "making good progress" in his recovery, and he had been set for another reevaluation this week.

Golden State's road trip begins Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers. They then play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday and Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.

The Warriors were 5-4 without Curry in February. They host the LA Clippers on Thursday and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday before starting their road trip.

This is the second extended stint that Curry has missed this season. He was out 11 games in December and January because of a left shoulder subluxation; the Warriors went 6-5 in that span.