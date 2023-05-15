NBA playoffs 2023: Conference semifinals news, scores and highlights

Jayson Tatum helps seal an Eastern Conference finals berth for the Celtics with 51 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists against the 76ers. (2:01)

The second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs is now complete following the Boston Celtics' 112-88 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Elsewhere in the conference semis, the Miami Heat dispatched the New York Knicks in six games, the Golden State Warriors made their exit with a Game 6 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets ousted the Phoenix Suns in six games.

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

Game 1: Heat 108, Knicks 101

Game 2: Knicks 111, Heat 105

Game 3: Heat 105, Knicks 86

Game 4: Heat 109, Knicks 101

Game 5: Knicks 112, Heat 103

Game 6: Heat 96, Knicks 92

play 0:59 Heat hit clutch buckets to beat Knicks, reach Eastern Conference finals The Heat hold off the Knicks late in the fourth quarter with a series of big buckets to seal a spot in the Eastern Conference finals.

Game 1: 76ers 119, Celtics 115

Game 2: Celtics 121, 76ers 87

Game 3: Celtics 114, 76ers 102

Game 4: 76ers 116, Celtics 115 (OT)

Game 5: 76ers 115, Celtics 103

Game 6: Celtics 95, 76ers 86

Game 7: Celtics 112, 76ers 88

play 1:24 Celtics go on 28-3 run in 3rd quarter to take big lead over Sixers The Celtics catch fire in the third quarter to extend their lead to double digits over the 76ers.

WESTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

Game 1: Nuggets 125, Suns 107

Game 2: Nuggets 97, Suns 87

Game 3: Suns 121, Nuggets 114

Game 4: Suns 129, Nuggets 124

Game 5: Nuggets 118, Suns 102

Game 6: Nuggets 125, Suns 100

play 2:03 Nuggets rout the Suns in Game 6 to reach conference finals Behind a strong performance from the starting cast, the Nuggets defeat the Suns in Game 6 to advance to the Western Conference finals.

Game 1: Lakers 117, Warriors 112

Game 2: Warriors 127, Lakers 100

Game 3: Lakers 127, Warriors 97

Game 4: Lakers 104, Warriors 101

Game 5: Warriors 121, Lakers 106

Game 6: Lakers 122, Warriors 101

play 1:54 LeBron dominates: Lakers advance to Western Conference finals LeBron James dominates with a 30-point near triple-double as L.A. blows out Golden State to advance to the Western Conference finals.

