NBA playoffs 2023: Conference semifinals news, scores and highlights

The second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs is now complete following the Boston Celtics' 112-88 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Elsewhere in the conference semis, the Miami Heat dispatched the New York Knicks in six games, the Golden State Warriors made their exit with a Game 6 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets ousted the Phoenix Suns in six games.
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
Miami Heat (8) defeat New York Knicks (5), 4-2
Game 1: Heat 108, Knicks 101
Game 2: Knicks 111, Heat 105
Game 3: Heat 105, Knicks 86
Game 4: Heat 109, Knicks 101
Game 5: Knicks 112, Heat 103
Game 6: Heat 96, Knicks 92
The Heat hold off the Knicks late in the fourth quarter with a series of big buckets to seal a spot in the Eastern Conference finals.
Boston Celtics (2) defeat Philadelphia 76ers (3), 4-3
Game 1: 76ers 119, Celtics 115
Game 2: Celtics 121, 76ers 87
Game 3: Celtics 114, 76ers 102
Game 4: 76ers 116, Celtics 115 (OT)
Game 5: 76ers 115, Celtics 103
Game 6: Celtics 95, 76ers 86
Game 7: Celtics 112, 76ers 88
The Celtics catch fire in the third quarter to extend their lead to double digits over the 76ers.
WESTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
Denver Nuggets (1) defeat Phoenix Suns (4), 4-2
Game 1: Nuggets 125, Suns 107
Game 2: Nuggets 97, Suns 87
Game 3: Suns 121, Nuggets 114
Game 4: Suns 129, Nuggets 124
Game 5: Nuggets 118, Suns 102
Game 6: Nuggets 125, Suns 100
Behind a strong performance from the starting cast, the Nuggets defeat the Suns in Game 6 to advance to the Western Conference finals.
Los Angeles Lakers (7) defeat Golden State Warriors (6), 4-2
Game 1: Lakers 117, Warriors 112
Game 2: Warriors 127, Lakers 100
Game 3: Lakers 127, Warriors 97
Game 4: Lakers 104, Warriors 101
Game 5: Warriors 121, Lakers 106
Game 6: Lakers 122, Warriors 101
Lakers eliminate Warriors in 6 games, advance to West finals
LeBron James dominates with a 30-point near triple-double as L.A. blows out Golden State to advance to the Western Conference finals.
Historical NBA Finals coverage
2022: Warriors champions once again
Stephen Curry & Co. returned to the top of the mountain, defeating the Boston Celtics in six games to claim their fourth championship in the past seven seasons.
Complete 2022 NBA Finals coverage
2021: Giannis, Bucks conquer the Suns
Giannis Antetokounmpo's epic Game 6 performance ended the Milwaukee Bucks' 50-year title drought, giving them their second NBA championship with a win over the Phoenix Suns.
Complete 2021 NBA Finals coverage
2020: LeBron, Lakers claim bubble title
The Los Angeles Lakers conquered the NBA's Orlando bubble, defeating the Miami Heat in six games for the 17th championship in franchise history.
Complete 2020 NBA Finals coverage
2019: Kawhi becomes King in the North
For the first time in NBA history, a team outside the United States won the championship, as the Toronto Raptors knocked off the Golden State Warriors in six games.
Complete 2019 NBA Finals coverage
2018: How sweep it is for Warriors
The Golden State Warriors capped off a second consecutive title run by defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in four games.
Complete 2018 NBA Finals coverage
2017: Durant puts Warriors back on top
The Golden State Warriors were nearly perfect in 2017, going 16-1 in the playoffs en route to winning the NBA championship.
Complete 2017 NBA Finals coverage
2016: 'Cleveland, this is for you!'
LeBron James and the Cavaliers ended Cleveland's 52-year title drought by becoming the first team to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the Finals.