The best of Torrey Craig as he heads to the Bulls (1:49)

The Chicago Bulls have agreed to a two-year deal with a player option with free agent wing Torrey Craig, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Craig, 32, was one of the few reliable depth pieces for the Phoenix Suns last season following their blockbuster trade to acquire Kevin Durant at the February deadline. Craig played in 79 games and started 60 of them while averaging 7.4 points and shooting nearly 40% from 3-point range.

At 6-foot-7, Craig can defend multiple positions and has shown improvement in recent years as an outside shooter. He was stellar in Phoenix's first-round series against the LA Clippers, canning 55.6% of his 3s as the Clippers' defense homed in on Durant and Devin Booker.

Craig projects to be a solid fit alongside the Bulls' star duo of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

Craig played overseas before earning a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets in 2017 and eventually a guaranteed deal in 2018. He's since had stops with the Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers and Phoenix, where he made just over $5 million in the last year of his deal.