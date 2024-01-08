Open Extended Reactions

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham left Sunday night's 131-114 loss to the Denver Nuggets with a left knee strain.

Cunningham suffered the injury in the second quarter and was ruled out later. He scored three points on 1-of-6 shooting before exiting.

The first overall pick in the 2021 draft missed the majority of last season with a left shin fracture that required surgery. He has played in all 36 of Detroit's games this season.

Cunningham has been on a tear of late, averaging 28.7 points and 8.1 assists on 53.2% shooting from the field over the past 10 games entering Sunday.

Field Level Media contributed to this story.