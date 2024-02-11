Open Extended Reactions

There was no love lost between Jaylen Brown and Duncan Robinson during Sunday's Celtics-Heat showdown in Miami, and tensions didn't cool much after Boston's 110-106 win.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the two players got tangled up when Brown tried to collect a Derrick White pass on the perimeter. Robinson's arm latched onto the Celtics All-Star, who appeared to pull on it, sending the Heat sharpshooter into the stands.

Brown and Robinson exchanged words at the free throw line, and the former was assessed a flagrant foul 1.